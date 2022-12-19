Man arrested for shots fired at Opelika Piggly Wiggly

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 20-year-old man is in custody following reports of shots fired at an Opelika grocery store.

Police say the officers received reports of gunshots fired at the Piggly Wiggly on Second Avenue.

When officials arrived at the scene, several vehicles were found to be shot into.

A suspected vehicle was seen leaving the area. Further investigation led officers to Omar Alexander Graham of Opelika.

He was taken into custody and charged with three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and one count of shooting into an occupied building.

The case remains under investigation at this time, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-745-8665.

