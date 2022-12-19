Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man arrested for shots fired at Opelika Piggly Wiggly

Omar Anderson Graham
Omar Anderson Graham(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal and Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 20-year-old man is in custody following reports of shots fired at an Opelika grocery store.

Police say the officers received reports of gunshots fired at the Piggly Wiggly on Second Avenue.

When officials arrived at the scene, several vehicles were found to be shot into.

A suspected vehicle was seen leaving the area. Further investigation led officers to Omar Alexander Graham of Opelika.

He was taken into custody and charged with three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and one count of shooting into an occupied building.

The case remains under investigation at this time, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Butler wore a face covering while being escorted to the Autauga County Courthouse on...
Prattville kidnapping suspect denied bail under ‘Aniah’s Law’
One of Montgomery’s finest has graduated from the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in...
MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy
Twitch and Rambo Family
‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher
Law enforcement searching for this truck and trailer wanted in connection to a Prattville...
4 sought in Prattville copper theft case
There is *a lot* going on weather wise now through Christmas...
First Alert: Rainy, gray weather ahead of brutal cold

Latest News

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Monday, Dec. 19, that he is banning the...
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion over consumer loan violations
.
New Alabama Statehouse being considered
The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and...
Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness
The Rundown: Holiday events happening the week of Christmas
The Rundown: Holiday events to enjoy the week of Christmas