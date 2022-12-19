MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Montgomery’s finest has graduated from the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Major Saba Coleman was chosen as one of six from Alabama to attend this executive-level advanced communication, leadership and fitness training program.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program. The class includes members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.

“We are extremely proud of Major Coleman and are excited to witness the wealth of knowledge she brings back to the department and community,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Job well done!”

Coleman has 22 years of service and serves as MPD’s administrative division commander and public information officer.

Click this link for more information about the academy and the other graduates.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.