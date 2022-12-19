Prattville kidnapping suspect denied bail under ‘Aniah’s Law’

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of kidnapping and raping two Autauga County teens will be held without bail. A judge made the ruling Monday under the recently passed “Aniah’s Law.” The law allows judges to deny bail to those who are charged with committing violent crimes.

Michael Butler is accused of robbing two teens at a Prattville Walgreens, kidnapping them and raping them at gunpoint. He is charged with eight counts of kidnapping, rape and robbery in Autauga County. The state says it will pursue charges of life without parole for all eight charges against Butler.

Butler is also facing a murder charge in St. Clair County and an attempted murder charge in Georgia.

“If there was ever someone that this law should apply to, we believe it’s Butler,” said Autauga County District Attorney C.J. Robinson, who called Butler “as dangerous as you can possibly be.”

“It is a miracle that they’re still with us, and I continue to be impressed by their resolve and just how motivated they are to make sure justice is done,” said Robinson.

Butler has a lengthy criminal history. Robinson could not go into detail but said Butler was granted some type of early release.

“That was why he was not in the custody of the DOC when these crimes were committed,” he said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.