Rainy, gray weather ahead of brutal cold

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant blast of arctic cold is the headliner in our current 7-day forecast. That will arrive Thursday night and last through the Christmas holiday weekend. There are some things to discuss before the brutal cold gets here...

Rain is likely this evening, tonight and much of tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Namely, a soaking light to occasionally moderate rain this evening, tonight and tomorrow. It likely won’t rain the entire time between 6 p.m. today and 6 p.m. tomorrow as some breaks are expected. However, there will be a good deal of steady rainfall. Some good news is no severe weather or flooding will occur with this particular system.

Rain totals will be between a half-inch and one inch by the time all is said and done. The heavier totals closer to one inch will occur south of Montgomery where the rain remains steady for a longer period of time.

Temperatures during the rain will be chilly. Lows tonight will be in the lower 40s and highs tomorrow will not even get to 50 degrees.

Rain is likely this evening, tonight and tomorrow. Showers are possible again Thursday and Thursday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Wednesday will then bring us a break from the rain with mild temperatures in the mid-50s. Another chance of rain is in the forecast Thursday and Thursday night as a very strong cold front works its way across Alabama.

At this point it looks like some showery activity at the most. There could be a thunderstorm in the mix with temperatures getting up to 60 degrees on Thursday. No severe weather or heavy rain will occur. As the showers come to an end the dangerously cold air will pour in from the northwest. By Friday morning it will be very, very cold in the teens and 20s with wind chills for much of the area in the single digits!

It will feel like it's in the single digits and teens Friday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Those single digit wind chills will be courtesy of wind speeds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-40 mph. Those winds will continue throughout the day Friday and Friday night. The wind speeds will slowly come down Friday night and Saturday, but it will remain breezy with gusts of 20-25 mph on Saturday.

Right now the forecast keeps wind chills in the single digits and teens all day Friday. Wind chills will fall back into the lower single digits Friday night before only warming into the teens and lower 20s on Saturday. The good news is the wind will relax much more heading into Saturday night and Sunday.

Even with the wind calming down it will continue to be very cold. After highs near freezing on Friday and Saturday, Christmas Day will feature upper 30s. Like Friday and Saturday there will be plenty of sunshine on Christmas. It just won’t do much for us with a truly arctic air mass over Alabama.

Temperatures plummet by the end of the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Let’s not even talk wind chills for a moment. The actual air temperatures will be brutally cold even if there wasn’t a single gust of wind to throw in the mix. Overnight lows will fall into the teens Friday night, Saturday and probably Sunday night too.

These aren’t going to be record-breaking low temperatures since records for December 23-27 are in the single digits. It is likely that low temperatures during that stretch will finish in 2nd or 3rd place in Montgomery’s recorded history.

Temperatures will moderate as next week gets underway. Highs will be back in the 40s Monday and will continue warming up from there. Currently we don’t have any chance of precipitation in the forecast through at least next Wednesday.

