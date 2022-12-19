South Alabama man sentenced for child pornography

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 25-year-old south Alabama man has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted for possession of child pornography.

Harley Dakota Wambles, from Samson, received a 72-month prison sentence on Friday after being convicted of possession of child pornography.

According to court records from 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that there were images of child pornography being uploaded using Snapchat. The NCMEC provided the FBI with the information, and agents connected Wambles’ IP address to the uploads.

Agents found numerous images containing suspected child pornography on various electronic devices belonging to Wambles. During his plea hearing, Wambles admitted that some of the images were sexually explicit depictions of children under the age of 12.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the NCMEC. Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.

In addition to the six-year prison sentence, the judge ordered Wambles to serve five years on supervised release and to pay $18,000 in restitution to the six victims.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

