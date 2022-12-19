‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Behind every star are the role models, leaders, or coaches who helped them along the way.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a Montgomery native and graduate of Lee High School. During his time there as a student, tWitch made history as the first male member of the dance team.

His dance teacher and coach, Montgomery native Brenda Aitken Rambo, says everything changed with Boss trying out for the team.

“He came to me to be on an all-girls dance team, and that was difficult enough because we had to get permission from the principal,” said Rambo.

Rambo added that the principal did give Boss permission, and he never looked back.

Rambo taught Boss the skills of the craft and how to be a teammate.

“I was really tough on Stephen, and I said no matter what, you have to be a gentleman 24/7, these girls come first, and you have to take care of them they are like your sisters, “said Rambo.

Rambo said Boss did more than unite his team, he united the school.

“I’ve never seen anybody mesh as a cohesive group as he did,” said Rambo.

Even after graduation and fame, Rambo said Boss was a part of her family.

“It was just a family thing when he would come, we didn’t see him as tWitch we saw him as Stephen, he was just family to us he calls my little granddaughter his nieces,” said Rambo.

Rambo said she last spoke to Boss on his 39th birthday.

Following his passing, Rambo said she’s reflected on her most talented student and the legacy he left behind.

“I loved him beyond belief, he was my son in all respects,” said Rambo.

