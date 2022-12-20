Advertise
ASU men’s basketball comeback attempt falls short against Arkansas State

(Source: stock image/Pexels)
By James Hayes
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (WSFA) - ASU got off to a great start, going up 6-0 early in the game and then going on multiple 7-2 scoring runs. They took a four-point lead into the locker room after Alex Anderson hit a buzzer-beater to close the half, but it wasn’t enough to seal the deal.

The Hornets came out of the locker room after halftime and maintained the lead for the opening minutes. Then, Arkansas State took over, going on a 10-0 run and a six-point lead in the game.

Christian McCray cut that lead down by two points for the Hornets, but Arkansas State went on another big run. Terrance Ford took over for the Wolves, scoring eight points in a row, giving them a 12-point lead with just over 12 minutes remaining in the game.

With under five minutes remaining in the game, Alex Anderson scored on all six of his free throw attempts to cut the deficit to eight.

Christian McCoy nailed a three-pointer in the closing minutes to bring the Hornets within five, but that was where the comeback attempt would end.

Alex Anderson led the Hornets in scoring with 14 points. This was his second consecutive game scoring in the double digits. The team also got a season-high 33 points from the bench against the Wolves.

Next up, ASU will wrap up a three-game road trip against the University of Memphis on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

