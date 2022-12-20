Birmingham approaches grim milestone with homicides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is approaching a grim milestone.

Police say 138 people have died by homicide this year, but the efforts to stop this number from climbing are on-going.

Of those 138 homicides, Birmingham Police said 10 were ruled justifiable, so no criminal charges were filed.

The record for the most homicides in one year happened in 1991. At that time, 141 people were killed.

The City of Birmingham has committed millions of dollars to address violent crime including $1 million to mental health support in Birmingham City Schools, $2.1 million as a funding partner with the Jefferson County Health Department for a hospital-based violence intervention program, and another $1 million for safe haven programs at Birmingham recreation centers.

But with just 12 days left in the year, councilor LaTonya Tate, said the issue of violent crime is not one we can police ourselves out of.

She said those who are closest to the pain are often the farthest away from the resources.

“The police’s job is to come there and assess the scene, of course, investigate, and apprehend the perpetrator. But what one fails to realize is when the aftermath and the after affects have went on in these communities, we’re not deploying therapists, healers, and counselors back into the community to deal with the violence and the after affects that has happened into the community. So, we have to go back to the root. We have to go back to that,” Tate said.

Jefferson County’s hospital-based violence intervention program is expected to start early next year, along with the H.E.A.T. Program, which stands for habilitation, empowerment, and accountability therapy.

It’s a curriculum high schools and K-8 schools will use to help students with anger management and conflict resolution.

