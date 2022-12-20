Advertise
Community organizations donate gifts to west Montgomery neighborhood

Some of Santa's helpers were busy at work today bringing Christmas cheer to some families in...
Some of Santa's helpers were busy at work today bringing Christmas cheer to some families in West Montgomery.(wsfa 12 news)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Santa’s helpers were busy at work Monday bringing Christmas cheer to some families in west Montgomery.

There were lots of smiles and tears of joy on Happiness Avenue.

“It’s a blessing,” said Shonta Edwards.

Edwards has five children at home. She and another family with five kids received groceries and gifts thanks to the Lanier Parent/Teacher/Student Association Toys for Tots angel project.

“It would be a strain on a parent’s budget to buy for four or five kids, but if an agency comes together, everybody gets one thing, they’ll have a whole lot. Working together we can do a lot in this city,” said Cubie Hayes, Lanier PTSA Toys for Tots angel project coordinator.

Working together with groups like the Montgomery Police Department, Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church, the Family Guidance Center Building H, and Mercy House, there was lots of happiness brought to Happiness Avenue.

“We have some mothers who don’t even have time or transportation to get to the Salvation Army. And some of them are too ashamed or feel some kind of way and they just don’t, but we don’t want the kids to go neglected,” said Hayes.

Hayes says none of this would be possible without these community partners coming together.

”It’s always better to give than to receive and so we saw that it was evident in the happiness that the children exhibited,” said Lewis Webb of Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church.”

“It makes us feel warm inside just to know that we was able to provide and help a family. It just brings joy to us,” said Monique Davis of Family Guidance Center.

Some of the gifts the children received included bikes and a basketball goal, but most of all they got to experience the joy of the season.

Hayes says this is the sixth year for the Toys for Tots angel project.

