Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Electric vehicle charging station manufacturer opening first U.S. location in Auburn

EV
EV(CHUTTERSNAP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A leader in battery-buffered ultra-fast charging solutions has announced it will build its first North American facility in Auburn.

ADS-TEC Energy will invest $8 million in a sales, warehousing, service and assembly facility in the Auburn area. The new site will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S., according to ADS-TEC.

Along with the creation of the new facility, approximately 180 jobs will be created.

“We’re excited to welcome yet another high-tech German company to Alabama,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “The partnership between German engineering and Alabama manufacturing has brought many innovative products to the North American market. “We’re excited to add ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast charging stations to that list, serving the quickly growing electric vehicle market.”

According to ADS-TEC, the company chose Auburn because of its proximity to Auburn University’s acclaimed engineering program. ADS-TEC said it will allow the company to identify and nurture talented students and graduates to successfully serve the North American market.

“The City of Auburn is grateful for the trust that Mr. Speidel and his team have in our community, and we will do everything we can to support ADS-TEC Energy in establishing a successful operation in Auburn,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “The assembling and servicing of innovative equipment for the emerging electric charging infrastructure market right here in Auburn will create well-paying and clean high-tech jobs for Auburn residents.”

ADS-TEC expects the new facility to be fully operational by 2024.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Butler wore a face covering while being escorted to the Autauga County Courthouse on...
Prattville kidnapping suspect denied bail under ‘Aniah’s Law’
One of Montgomery’s finest has graduated from the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in...
MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy
Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
Twitch and Rambo Family
‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher

Latest News

WSFA employees read "Twas the Night Before Christmas"
WSFA employees read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’
The Montgomery community donated piles of toys through the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree...
Salvation Army gives Christmas gifts to those in need
Authorities say 38-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams was indicted on charges that include...
Man from North Pole faces murder charge in death of infant daughter
Ryan White was arrested today with 4.3 grams of fentanyl
Hoover man arrested after fentanyl found in I-85 stop