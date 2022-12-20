Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dies at 55

FILE - Sonya Eddy arrives at the Winter TCA Fox All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel...
FILE - Sonya Eddy arrives at the Winter TCA Fox All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013, in Pasadena, Calif.(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “General Hospital” actress Sonya Eddy has died at the age of 55, the soap opera’s executive producer, Frank Valentini said in a tweet Tuesday.

“I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend,” the tweet said. “The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

Eddy joined the cast of “General Hospital” in 2006 and was best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson.

Actress Octavia Spencer also posted about her friend’s death on Instagram, saying, “The world lost another creative angel.”

“Her legions of @generalhosptialabc fans will miss her,” the post continued. “My thoughts and prayers are with her and her loved ones, friends and fans!”

No cause of death has been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Butler wore a face covering while being escorted to the Autauga County Courthouse on...
Prattville kidnapping suspect denied bail under ‘Aniah’s Law’
One of Montgomery’s finest has graduated from the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in...
MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy
Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
Twitch and Rambo Family
‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
Ryan White was arrested today with 4.3 grams of fentanyl
Hoover man arrested after fentanyl found in I-85 stop
The Argentine soccer team shows off their World Cup trophy from a bus as they are welcomed home...
Argentina soccer team abandons parade amid swarms of people
FILE - The bill includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858...
Lawmakers unveil $1.7 trillion bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine
Cody White's parents are begging for the return of his ashes.
Parents beg for help after suitcase with son’s ashes was stolen from airport baggage claim