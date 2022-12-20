Montgomery Police seeking information in July murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is still searching for answers from a July homicide and is asking the public for help.

According to police, on July 12th, Officers responded to a call on Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road where a person was shot. Once on the scene, the officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. A woman was also found to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, identified as 19-year-old David Werking, was pronounced dead on the scene.

With the holidays approaching, the family of Werking is going to spend their first Christmas without their beloved family member. The Werking family is asking for anyone with information about the murder to come forward.

If you know the identity of the suspects or their locations, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

