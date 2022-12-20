Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Police seeking information in July murder

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is still searching for answers from a July homicide and is asking the public for help.

According to police, on July 12th, Officers responded to a call on Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road where a person was shot. Once on the scene, the officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. A woman was also found to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, identified as 19-year-old David Werking, was pronounced dead on the scene.

With the holidays approaching, the family of Werking is going to spend their first Christmas without their beloved family member. The Werking family is asking for anyone with information about the murder to come forward.

If you know the identity of the suspects or their locations, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Butler wore a face covering while being escorted to the Autauga County Courthouse on...
Prattville kidnapping suspect denied bail under ‘Aniah’s Law’
One of Montgomery’s finest has graduated from the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in...
MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy
Twitch and Rambo Family
‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher
Law enforcement searching for this truck and trailer wanted in connection to a Prattville...
4 sought in Prattville copper theft case
There is *a lot* going on weather wise now through Christmas...
First Alert: Rainy, gray weather ahead of brutal cold

Latest News

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Monday, Dec. 19, that he is banning the...
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion over consumer loan violations
.
New Alabama Statehouse being considered
The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and...
Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness