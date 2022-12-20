Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Salvation Army moving to temporary facility

For the first time in more than 50 years the Montgomery Salvation Army is moving.
For the first time in more than 50 years the Montgomery Salvation Army is moving.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in more than 50 years, the Montgomery Salvation Army is moving.

The nonprofit has to evacuate its current building along Maxwell Boulevard by Dec. 31 to make way for the city’s new whitewater rafting park.

The charity will be temporarily moving into the Mercy House’s MAP Center along East Delano Avenue – the former home of WSFA 12 News.

Maj. Harvey Johnson came out of retirement to oversee the transition.

“This is the hardest I’ve worked in 25 years to make ready for this occasion,” Johnson said.

While at the MAP Center, the Salvation Army will continue offering a variety of services, but it will be unable to house homeless individuals onsite.

“They don’t have sprinkler systems so they can’t house people in that facility,” Johnson said. “So that’s a no go from the fire department.”

Instead, the Salvation Army has helped people find affordable housing. Some people will be staying in motel rooms while veterans have been placed in veterans housing.

This is only a temporary fix while the group searches for a permanent building. They want a shelter that can serve 30 men, 10 women and 15 families.

“We haven’t quite put the ribbon around that one, but we do have a permanent location that I think is going to be fitting for our services as we move into the next decade,” Johnson said.

The Salvation Army said it has served the Montgomery area for over 120 years.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD: Woman stabbed overnight in Montgomery
PNC will close its branch at 5375 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.
PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch
Man shot, killed by Opelika police after ‘knife’ incident
Barbour County man receives a big pay day from Florida Lottery
Barbour County man wins $2 million playing Mega Millions
Ice skating rink opening at Montgomery's Riverfront Park
Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park

Latest News

Some of Santa’s helpers were busy at work today bringing Christmas cheer to some families in...
Community organizations donate gifts to west Montgomery neighborhood
File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
The Alabama legislature is looking for a new home. Once again, officials are exploring the...
Discussions underway on possible new Alabama Statehouse
Congrats Ms. Holmes! You're this week's Class Act.
Eclectic Middle School teacher making sixth-grade science fun