Montgomery Salvation Army moving to temporary facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in more than 50 years, the Montgomery Salvation Army is moving.

The nonprofit has to evacuate its current building along Maxwell Boulevard by Dec. 31 to make way for the city’s new whitewater rafting park.

The charity will be temporarily moving into the Mercy House’s MAP Center along East Delano Avenue – the former home of WSFA 12 News.

Maj. Harvey Johnson came out of retirement to oversee the transition.

“This is the hardest I’ve worked in 25 years to make ready for this occasion,” Johnson said.

#HappeningNow The Montgomery Salvation Army is about to announce its next steps in service delivery and a temporary location. The group is leaving its Maxwell location, where a new whitewater rafting park is being constructed. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/FxLO9WTvjZ — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) December 19, 2022

While at the MAP Center, the Salvation Army will continue offering a variety of services, but it will be unable to house homeless individuals onsite.

“They don’t have sprinkler systems so they can’t house people in that facility,” Johnson said. “So that’s a no go from the fire department.”

Instead, the Salvation Army has helped people find affordable housing. Some people will be staying in motel rooms while veterans have been placed in veterans housing.

This is only a temporary fix while the group searches for a permanent building. They want a shelter that can serve 30 men, 10 women and 15 families.

“We haven’t quite put the ribbon around that one, but we do have a permanent location that I think is going to be fitting for our services as we move into the next decade,” Johnson said.

The Salvation Army said it has served the Montgomery area for over 120 years.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.