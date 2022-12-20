Rainy today, dangerously cold by Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant blast of arctic cold is the headliner in our current 7-day forecast. That will arrive Thursday night and last through the Christmas holiday weekend before a warming trend heading into next week.

Rain is likely throughout the day today. (WSFA 12 News)

But we do have some things to discuss before the brutal cold gets here...

Namely, a steady light to occasionally moderate rain today. Some good news is no severe weather or flooding will occur with this particular system. Rain totals will be between a half-inch and one inch by the time all is said and done. Highs will likely fail to get to 50 degrees.

Tomorrow will then bring us a break from the rain with temperatures in the mid-50s. Another chance of rain is in the forecast late Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night as a very strong cold front works its way across Alabama. At this point it looks like some showery activity at the most. There could be a thunderstorm in the mix with temperatures getting up into the middle to upper 50s on Thursday.

Temps will be in the teens for at least three straight nights. (WSFA 12 News)

No severe weather or heavy rain will occur. As the showers come to an end the dangerously cold air will pour in from the northwest. By daybreak Friday morning it will be very, very cold in the middle and upper teens with wind chills for much of the area in the single digits!

Those single digit wind chills will be courtesy of wind speeds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-40 mph. Those winds will continue throughout the day Friday and Friday night. The wind speeds will slowly come down Friday night and Saturday, but it will remain breezy with gusts of 20-25 mph on Saturday. Right now the forecast keeps wind chills in the single digits and teens all day Friday.

All cold weather preparations will be required for the upcoming cold. (WSFA 12 News)

Wind chills will fall back into the lower single digits Friday night before only warming into the teens and lower 20s on Saturday. The good news is the wind will relax much more heading into Saturday night and Sunday. Even with the wind calming down it will continue to be very cold. After highs around 30 degrees on Friday and around freezing on Saturday, Christmas Day will feature upper 30s.

Like Friday and Saturday there will be plenty of sunshine on Christmas. It just won’t do much for us with a truly arctic air mass encompassing Alabama. Let’s not even talk wind chills for a moment...

It will be brutally cold for Christmas this year. (WSFA 12 News)

The actual air temperatures will be brutally cold even if there wasn’t a single gust of wind to throw in the mix. Overnight lows will fall into the teens Friday night, Saturday and probably Sunday night too. These aren’t going to be record-breaking low temperatures since records for December 23-27 are in the single digits. It is likely that low temperatures during that stretch will finish in 2nd or 3rd place in Montgomery’s recorded history.

Temperatures will moderate as next week gets underway. Highs will be back in the 40s Monday and will continue warming up from there. Currently we don’t have any chance of precipitation in the forecast through at least next Thursday.

