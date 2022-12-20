Road closures planned ahead of 2022 Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced road closures and detours around Cramton Bowl ahead of Dec. 27′s Camellia Bowl.

Madison Avenue in front of Cramton Bowl will close from Hilliard Street to Hall Street on Monday at 6 p.m. and remain closed until after the game festivities, which is believed to be around 6 p.m.

Westbound traffic will be able to turn south onto Hall Street or north using the Cramton Bowl parking lot to Upper Wetumpka Road to bypass the road closure until 6 a.m. on Tuesday:

Eastbound Traffic will be able to utilize Hilliard Street to get around the road closure until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The following additional street closures will begin at 6 a.m. on gameday and will remain closed to traffic until the game ends.

Madison Avenue will be closed from Jackson Street to S. Capitol Parkway.

Hall Street will be closed from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue.

Westbound traffic will be able to use S. Capitol Parkway to get around the road closure.

Eastbound traffic will be able to use Ripley Street to circumvent the road closure.

The 2022 Camellia Bowl will feature the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

