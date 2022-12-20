Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Road closures planned ahead of 2022 Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl is ready for the ninth annual TaxAct Camelia Bowl.
Cramton Bowl is ready for the ninth annual TaxAct Camelia Bowl.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced road closures and detours around Cramton Bowl ahead of Dec. 27′s Camellia Bowl.

Madison Avenue in front of Cramton Bowl will close from Hilliard Street to Hall Street on Monday at 6 p.m. and remain closed until after the game festivities, which is believed to be around 6 p.m.

Westbound traffic will be able to turn south onto Hall Street or north using the Cramton Bowl parking lot to Upper Wetumpka Road to bypass the road closure until 6 a.m. on Tuesday:

  • Eastbound Traffic will be able to utilize Hilliard Street to get around the road closure until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
  • The following additional street closures will begin at 6 a.m. on gameday and will remain closed to traffic until the game ends.
  • Madison Avenue will be closed from Jackson Street to S. Capitol Parkway.
  • Hall Street will be closed from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue.
  • Westbound traffic will be able to use S. Capitol Parkway to get around the road closure.
  • Eastbound traffic will be able to use Ripley Street to circumvent the road closure.

The 2022 Camellia Bowl will feature the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD: Woman stabbed overnight in Montgomery
PNC will close its branch at 5375 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.
PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch
Man shot, killed by Opelika police after ‘knife’ incident
Barbour County man receives a big pay day from Florida Lottery
Barbour County man wins $2 million playing Mega Millions
Ice skating rink opening at Montgomery's Riverfront Park
Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park

Latest News

Basketball (Source: KCBD Graphic)
ASU men’s basketball falls short against Georgia Tech
Troy beat UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl.
No. 23 Troy beats No. 22 UTSA 18-12 in Cure Bowl
Troy beats UTSA in Cure Bowl
Troy beats UTSA in Cure Bowl
Trojans fill day with festivities ahead of game day
Trojans fill day with festivities ahead of game day