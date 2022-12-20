The Rundown: Holiday events to enjoy the week of Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas will be here before we know it. What better way to spend time with family and friends than with a festive event? If you are looking for ideas or something fun to do together, we’ve got you covered.

If you are in Montgomery, how about Ice Skating on The Riverfront? The skating rink is open daily from 2 to 8 p.m. Skate rental fees are $3, cash only. The skating rink will be open until Dec. 31st

You have until Dec. 24th to visit Santa at Eastdale Mall. Santa will be at the Shoppes at Eastchase until Christmas Eve. While you are there and have last-minute shopping to do, let the Montgomery Humane Society do the gift wrapping for you. Wrap it Up! Christmas Gift Wrapping is happening at 2460 Berryhill Road, near Kohls in Eastchase.

Be sure to stop by the Montgomery Zoo. It is transformed into a Winter Wonderland displaying thousands of sparkling and twinkling lights and festive decorations. The Christmas Lights Festival will last until Christmas Day. Also, Zoofari Winter Camp will be from Dec. 19th to Dec. 23rd. Campers can enjoy unique, educational, and fun daily winter-themed activities, make crafts, and experience behind-the-scenes animal encounters.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play on the octagon stage. A beloved American holiday classic will come to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. The play will be on stage until Dec. 31st.

Christmas in Ansley is a great option if you are looking for a fun and festive Christmas lights display down in Troy. This drive-through and walk-through Christmas light display are amazing! Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Christmas in Ansley is open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and runs until Dec. 27th.

Christmas in Candyland is still going on in Andalusia and you have until Dec. 22nd to enjoy the fun. While there, you will find play cottages, train rides, snow tubing, ice skating and more. You can also enjoy Christmas lights, decorations, snow shows, and musical acts. A winter wonderland to make magical memories with the entire family.

Safari of Lights is happening at Alabama Safari Park. You can walk through the Candy Cane Forest and visit with all of your favorite farm animals in the petting area. Just make sure you visit before Dec. 24th.

If you are in Autauga, you can head downtown and enjoy ice skating in Prattville. While the rink will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it will be open all other days until Dec 31st.

In Opelika, on Dec. 23rd, the Opelika Public Library will have a Christmas Movie Marathon. The first movie will begin at 10 a.m. and a new movie will begin every 2 hours.

If you go to any of these holiday events or have any pictures of your holiday fun, share your photos with us at wsfa.com/submit in our Holiday Festivities section

