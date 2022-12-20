Advertise
Salvation Army gives Christmas gifts to those in need

The Montgomery community donated piles of toys through the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree...
The Montgomery community donated piles of toys through the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program in 2022.(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Generosity is alive and well for the holidays in 2022. The Montgomery community donated piles of toys through the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program. There were also 2,035 coats given out thanks to the Coats of Comfort campaign. Even food is being distributed to help families put a warm meal on the table this Christmas.

“It helps out because this year wasn’t that easy for parents,” said Elya Haley, a shopper and mother of four.

Parents who registered through the Angel Tree program went home with a grocery cart filled with gifts on their child’s list, plus a stocking. While none of it would be possible without the community’s generosity, volunteers played a huge role, too.

“I hope they learn just the importance of giving back, of helping, that not everybody doesn’t have what they possibly have,” said Delechia Mcintyre, who has been volunteering with her kids for years.

Some volunteers were young enough to receive a gift.

“I help out because I like to see smiles on people’s faces when they get something that most people don’t get,” said 9-year-old Noelle Waters.

The Salvation Army will continue handing out the goods that have been collected until Wednesday.

