Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Butler wore a face covering while being escorted to the Autauga County Courthouse on...
Prattville kidnapping suspect denied bail under ‘Aniah’s Law’
One of Montgomery’s finest has graduated from the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in...
MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy
Twitch and Rambo Family
‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher
Law enforcement searching for this truck and trailer wanted in connection to a Prattville...
4 sought in Prattville copper theft case
There is *a lot* going on weather wise now through Christmas...
First Alert: Rainy, gray weather ahead of brutal cold

Latest News

A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
Spurred by regulators, 3M to phase out “forever chemicals”
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
How Congress is changing electoral law in response to Jan. 6
His portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
New money featuring King Charles unveiled
His portrait will appear on the five-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
STILLS: King Charles III on new British banknotes