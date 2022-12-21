Advertise
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery

Deandrea Davis (left) and Richard Thomas IV (center) have been charged in connection to the...
Deandrea Davis (left) and Richard Thomas IV (center) have been charged in connection to the robbery. The third suspect is sought.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made two arrests in connection to a business robbery. Now, authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the remaining suspect.

According to police, the incident happened Monday in the 4400 block of Troy Highway.

Deandrea Davis, 35, and Richard Thomas IV, 22, are both charged with second-degree robbery. They are each being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the third suspect. He was wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2532 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

