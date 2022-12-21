Advertise
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings


(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours.

Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. There, police said a juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 5000 block of Slash Drive where they say a man was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Montgomery police said the latest shooting incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Units responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street where police found a man who was reportedly shot in the 1000 block of Ann Street.

The victims in each of the shootings are said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said no arrests have been made in the cases.

No further details were released in connection to the shooting incidents.

