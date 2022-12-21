Advertise
Blount Co. Judge suspended after ethics complaint filed against him

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King was suspended Tuesday after he was charged with violating the canons of judicial ethics.

The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission filed the complaint, which says Judge King wrote an anonymous letter criticizing two Blount County commissioners and a Warrior police officer, claiming they were “unfit for public office.”

The complaint says King later had an attorney mail that letter and other documents to several media organizations in and around Birmingham.

The JIC determined that King had violated two sections of the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics: one that says a judge is to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary, and one that requires the judge to “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.”

Judge King was suspended from his seat on the bench Tuesday as part of Alabama state law. His charges will go to a hearing with the Alabama Court of the Judiciary.

If found guilty, King could face a fine or lose his seat on the bench.

King first took office in January 2007. He did not run for re-election this year and was slated to leave office in January 2023.

The full complaint is public and can be found here.

