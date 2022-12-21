Advertise
Consumers warned of Amazon, USPS scams

By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People are likely checking their messages this week, waiting for last-minute Christmas gifts to arrive. Shoppers should remember emails that include the Postal Service logo or mention Amazon.com could still be fake.

“Amazon scams are especially hug because they’re a giant retailer, right? Almost everybody shops on Amazon’s website at one time or another,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama.

Scammers may contact people, claiming their package is lost or they need personal information so their account is not shut down.

“Don’t ever click links and emails like that. It’s most often a scam,” Harding said.

To tell if a message is legitimate, check the email address of the company contacting you. You may need to hover over the sender’s name.

“You can often see, if you sort of click on that email address, where it’s actually going to,” Harding said.

As for Amazon, the company says it will never ask shoppers to click a link that contains a random string of numbers, such as this: http://123.456.789.123/amazon.com. Instead, real links will have a dot before “amazon.com,” such as http://“something”.amazon.com.

Amazon customers who believe they received a suspicious message from a scammer are asked to report it online.

Meanwhile, the United States Postal Service will not text or email individuals unless they have asked for updates with their tracking number. Messages will not have a link.

“Go to the Postal Service website and look for the information that you got in the email on their website, and if it doesn’t exist on their website, then you know for sure it’s a scam,” Harding said.

Doing a little investigating could prevent your money from being swiped by a Christmas crook.

People who fall victim to fraud can always submit a complaint to the Alabama attorney general’s office to get help from a consumer specialist.

