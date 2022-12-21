First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for both Friday December 23rd and Saturday December 24th. A significant blast of arctic cold continues to be the headliner in our forecast. Temperatures will drop like a rock during the pre-dawn hours of our Friday morning, and stay much colder than normal as we head into the upcoming Christmas weekend.

Before the bitter cold arrives, we are still talking cooler weather. Clouds have kept the sunshine away again today, but 50s are commonplace. Manageable 50s Thursday will be a few degrees below average for the first name of winter, but compared to what is coming our way it will feel nice. There could even be some lower 60s tomorrow afternoon, but that all depends on how much sunshine we see; as of right now, it’s the warmest day on our 7 day forecast.

A few passing light showers are expected Thursday night. (WSFA 12 News)

There is an outside chance of a shower tomorrow, but that chance has been trimmed back quite a bit from previous forecasts. Most of the moisture remains north of us, so besides an isolated shower or two, we will be dry.

At this point it looks like a few quick passing showers could time out as early as Thursday morning and last through Thursday evening; no severe weather or heavy rain will occur and as the showers end, the dangerously cold air will pour in from the northwest.

By daybreak Friday morning it will be very, very cold in the upper teens and lower 20s with wind chills for much of the area in the single digits!

It will feel like it's in the single digits to just below zero Friday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

We can’t rule out some wind chill values as low as 0° by Friday morning.

Those dangerously cold wind chills will be courtesy of wind speeds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-35 mph. Those winds will continue throughout the day Friday before coming down Friday night and Saturday. It stays breezy, but not as windy on Saturday. Right now the forecast keeps wind chills in the single digits and teens all day Friday.

Wind chills will fall back into the single digits everywhere Friday night before only warming into the teens and lower 20s on Saturday. The good news is the wind will relax much more heading into Saturday night and Sunday. Even with the wind calming down it will continue to be brutally cold. After highs around 28° on Friday and around freezing on Saturday, Christmas Day will feature upper 30s.

Like Friday and Saturday there will be plenty of sunshine on Christmas. It just won’t do much for us with a truly arctic air mass encompassing Alabama. Let’s not even talk wind chills for a moment...

Temps in the teens are possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning... now is the time to prepare! (WSFA 12 News)

The actual air temperatures will be brutally cold even if there wasn’t a single gust of wind to throw in the mix. Overnight lows will fall into the teens Friday night, Saturday and possibly Sunday night too. These aren’t going to be record-breaking low temperatures since records for December 23-26 are in the single digits. It is likely that low temperatures during that stretch will finish in 2nd or 3rd place in Montgomery’s recorded history.

Temperatures will moderate slowly as next week gets underway. Highs will be back in the 40s Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions. Even milder weather will be present as New Year’s weekend gets closer.

Bitterly cold conditions start Friday morning and last all Christmas weekend... (WSFA 12 News)

