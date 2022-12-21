Major delays after vehicle overturns on I-85 SB ramp to I-65

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle is causing major delays on the interchange ramp from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, this crash is blocking the left shoulder and the main lane of the ramp.

ALDOT cameras show emergency vehicles on the scene working this crash. Additional details have not been released.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and expect heavy delays.

