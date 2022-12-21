Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded.

The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.

Montgomery Planning Director Robert Smith said the currently drawn district is almost twice the size, with it being 11,629,874 ft2.

“This actually gives us a total of five because we’ll have three downtown and two existing in Cloverdale, which we did not change anything to those at all,” Smith said.

The three new districts will now include the Hilltop area near Cottage Hills, a part of town that Hilltop Howlers President Bob McGough advocated for when he proposed the expansion in July.

“It’s nice to be for that area to get some kind of concrete recognition because it’s definitely an area that’s coming up,” McGough said.

Smith added it’s a win for the city and the people because downtown Montgomery is “the nucleus” of the city that needs to have a balance of “quality of life.”

All three districts will be connected, so patrons can easily access businesses from different districts downtown without having to constantly dispose of beverages before entering another district.

