Several Alabama counties annouce warming stations ahead of extremely cold weather

Multiple warming centers opening up in the area
Multiple warming centers opening up in the area(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several counties in the WSFA coverage area have announced warming station openings ahead of the extremely cold weather moving in for Christmas weekend. Below is a list of the locations by county.

  • Montgomery- The Montgomery Warming Center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will be opened Dec. 22-27 (and anytime temperatures are below 35 degrees at night) from 4 p.m.-7 a.m.
  • Elmore- First Presbyterian Church, located at 100 W Bridge Street in Wetumpka, will be opened 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday. The Elmore County courthouse, located at 100 E Commerce St in Wetumpka, will be open from 5 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
  • Dallas- The Gospel Tabernacle Church will open up The Gathering Place Restaurant, located at 1827 Broad Street in Selma. There are three-hour increments starting Friday through Sunday, and all participants will leave and return at the next available time. The hours will be 6 a.m.- 9 a.m., 3 p.m.- 6 p.m., and 9 p.m.- 12 a.m. Also, a free cup of hot coffee will be offered.
  • Dale- The Christian Mission Center in Enterprise, located at 231 Geneva Hwy, will be open. If there is no vacancy at the Mission, they will provide a motel voucher for the evening. If you have no transportation, you are advised to contact the police department at 334-347-1211 to see if they can help.
  • Coosa- The Goodwater Community Center, located at 22012 AL-9 in Goodwater, will be open Thursday at 8 p.m. until Saturday at 10 a.m.
  • Bullock- The Bullock County Courthouse, located at 217 N Prairie St., will have the basement open as a temporary warming center.
  • Lee- Those with need are advised to call 211 to get connected with a resource for help.
  • Perry- Uniontown City Hall will be open, located on Washington St. in Uniontown. People are advised to call (334)628-2011 before coming. Also, in case of an emergency, residents should call 911 or the public works dept.

This list will be updated as more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

