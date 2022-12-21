Several Alabama counties annouce warming stations ahead of extremely cold weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several counties in the WSFA coverage area have announced warming station openings ahead of the extremely cold weather moving in for Christmas weekend. Below is a list of the locations by county.

Montgomery - The Montgomery Warming Center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will be opened Dec. 22-27 (and anytime temperatures are below 35 degrees at night) from 4 p.m.-7 a.m.

Elmore - First Presbyterian Church, located at 100 W Bridge Street in Wetumpka, will be opened 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday. The Elmore County courthouse, located at 100 E Commerce St in Wetumpka, will be open from 5 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Dallas - The Gospel Tabernacle Church will open up The Gathering Place Restaurant, located at 1827 Broad Street in Selma. There are three-hour increments starting Friday through Sunday, and all participants will leave and return at the next available time. The hours will be 6 a.m.- 9 a.m., 3 p.m.- 6 p.m., and 9 p.m.- 12 a.m. Also, a free cup of hot coffee will be offered.

Dale - The Christian Mission Center in Enterprise, located at 231 Geneva Hwy, will be open. If there is no vacancy at the Mission, they will provide a motel voucher for the evening. If you have no transportation, you are advised to contact the police department at 334-347-1211 to see if they can help.

Coosa - The Goodwater Community Center, located at 22012 AL-9 in Goodwater, will be open Thursday at 8 p.m. until Saturday at 10 a.m.

Bullock - The Bullock County Courthouse, located at 217 N Prairie St., will have the basement open as a temporary warming center.

Lee - Those with need are advised to call 211 to get connected with a resource for help.

Perry- Uniontown City Hall will be open, located on Washington St. in Uniontown. People are advised to call (334)628-2011 before coming. Also, in case of an emergency, residents should call 911 or the public works dept.

This list will be updated as more information is provided.

