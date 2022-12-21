Advertise
Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231

Emergency vehicles respond to the incident at HWY 231 north at Blue Ridge Drive
Emergency vehicles respond to the incident at HWY 231 north at Blue Ridge Drive(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened at U.S. 231 near the 115-mile marker, about two miles north of Montgomery in Montgomery County.

No other information related to this incident has been publicly released.

