Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened at U.S. 231 near the 115-mile marker, about two miles north of Montgomery in Montgomery County.

No other information related to this incident has been publicly released.

