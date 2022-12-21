Advertise
Troy football’s leading receiver entering transfer portal

Tez Johnson tweeted his plans to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility.
Tez Johnson tweeted his plans to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy football’s leading receiver for the 2022 season will be looking for a new home.

Tez Johnson tweeted his plans to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility. There is no word on where Johnson may land on the other side of the portal.

The sophomore led Troy in receiving yards with 863 yards over 13 games played. He was second on the team, with touchdown receptions with four. Johnson was an honorable mention for Sun Belt honors this season.

Johnson had two games of +100 yards twice - a two-reception for 121-yard performance against Marshall, and a six-reception, 105-yard, and one score game against Western Kentucky.

One of his biggest moments of the year was his fourth quarter touchdown reception against Army to tie the game. The ensuing extra point gave Troy a one-point lead, which they kept to win the game.

In 2021, as a freshman, Johnson was named to the All-Sun Belt Third Team.

247 Sports had Johnson listed as a three-star prospect coming out of Pinson Valley in 2019.

