Two quiet days ahead of major temperature drop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant blast of arctic cold continues to be the headliner in our forecast. That will arrive tomorrow night and last through Christmas weekend before a warming trend takes shape next week.

A few passing light showers are expected Thursday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Before the bitter cold arrives, there will be some decent weather for Central Alabama today and tomorrow. Both today and tomorrow will bring dry weather with highs in the 50s. There will probably even be some lower 60s tomorrow afternoon! There is an outside chance of a shower tomorrow, but that chance has been trimmed back quite a bit from previous forecasts.

The next legitimate chance of rain comes tomorrow night as an arctic cold front works its way across Alabama. At this point it looks like a few quick passing showers at most. No severe weather or heavy rain will occur. As the showers end, the dangerously cold air will pour in from the northwest.

All cold weather preparations need to be done for the upcoming shot of arctic air. (WSFA 12 News)

By daybreak Friday morning it will be very, very cold in the upper teens and lower 20s with wind chills for much of the area in the single digits! Honestly it wouldn’t surprise us to see some wind chill values as low as 0° or just below Friday morning.

Those dangerously cold wind chills will be courtesy of wind speeds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-35 mph. Those winds will continue throughout the day Friday before coming down Friday night and Saturday. It stays breezy, but not as windy on Saturday. Right now the forecast keeps wind chills in the single digits and teens all day Friday.

It will feel like it's in the single digits to just below zero Friday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Wind chills will fall back into the single digits everywhere Friday night before only warming into the teens and lower 20s on Saturday. The good news is the wind will relax much more heading into Saturday night and Sunday. Even with the wind calming down it will continue to be brutally cold. After highs around 28 degrees on Friday and around freezing on Saturday, Christmas Day will feature upper 30s.

Like Friday and Saturday there will be plenty of sunshine on Christmas. It just won’t do much for us with a truly arctic air mass encompassing Alabama. Let’s not even talk wind chills for a moment...

A brutally cold air mass arrives Friday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The actual air temperatures will be brutally cold even if there wasn’t a single gust of wind to throw in the mix. Overnight lows will fall into the teens Friday night, Saturday and possibly Sunday night too. These aren’t going to be record-breaking low temperatures since records for December 23-26 are in the single digits. It is likely that low temperatures during that stretch will finish in 2nd or 3rd place in Montgomery’s recorded history.

Temperatures will moderate slowly as next week gets underway. Highs will be back in the 40s Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions. Even milder weather will be present as New Year’s weekend gets closer.

