United Way calls for continued support for Flatwood community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Christmas will no doubt be different for the Flatwood community. Wednesday will mark three weeks since a tornado touched down, damaging or destroying many homes. Some families are still living in temporary housing.

“Just imagine if this was your grandmother or your parents, and they had lost everything, everything they’ve ever known,” said Jannah Bailey, president and CEO of the River Region United Way.

Bailey is calling on everyone to continue to support Flatwood. Eight families have lost their homes and everything inside with no insurance to help them rebuild and recover.

“We are out here trying to make sure that these people have been the priority because they are the ones that are completely homeless with no other family members or friends to go and stay with,” said Bailey.

Bailey and the pastor of Union Academy Baptist Church are working with the residents to make sure they have housing and what they need to get by. The pastor, Marcus Boyd, says the families remain in good spirits despite the hardships.

“There’s a sense of joy that’s going on with some of these residents to know that things are working in their favor. And we’re just grateful and thankful for everything that everybody has done to help us,” said Boyd.

So far, through the United Way, they’ve raised more than $84,000. But to get these families back in permanent housing, they need $450,000.

“We are asking for the county and the city to support that. But we’re also asking the community. These are our neighbors. These are the elderly,” said Bailey.

Every single dollar counts, and 100% of what you give through the United Way goes to the Flatwood community.

You can still donate to help with recovery efforts in Flatwood. You can text “Flatwood” to 41444 or click here to donate.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.