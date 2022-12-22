11 arrested in Baldwin County on warrants, drug charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A saturation patrol on Wednesday netted 11 arrests and took drugs including fentanyl off the streets, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted the saturation patrol Wednesday in the Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley areas, according to a BCSO statement.

Eleven Baldwin County residents were arrested for active warrants and drug charges, authorities said. Deputies seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

The suspects were taken to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.

Those arrested and their charges are:

· Justin Curl, 49, Summerdale, warrant for narcotics possession

· Ryan Mashburn, 32, Daphne, trafficking fentanyl

· Tyler Gibson, 31, Robertsdale, trafficking fentanyl

· Nikki Rowland, 28, Robertsdale, trafficking fentanyl

· Amanda Guinn, 40, Summerdale, warrant for narcotics possession

· James Hobbs, 44, Summerdale, warrant for probation violation

· Steven Teachout, 46, Foley, warrant for domestic violence

· Lee Allen Mixon, 37, Foley, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia

· Kristen James, 49, Foley, conspiracy and drug trafficking

· Edward Lee Hevner, 48, Elberta, possession of a controlled substance

· Stacey Lynn Buettner, 50, Summerdale, warrant for domestic violence

