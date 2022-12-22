Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

11 arrested in Baldwin County on warrants, drug charges

Top: Amanda Guinn, Edward Lee Hevner, James Hobbs, Justin Curl, Tyler Gibson. Botom: Kristen...
Top: Amanda Guinn, Edward Lee Hevner, James Hobbs, Justin Curl, Tyler Gibson. Botom: Kristen James, Lee Allen Mixon, Ryan Mashburn, Stacey Lynn Buettner, Steven Teachout. Not pictured: Nikki Rowland(BCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A saturation patrol on Wednesday netted 11 arrests and took drugs including fentanyl off the streets, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted the saturation patrol Wednesday in the Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley areas, according to a BCSO statement.

Eleven Baldwin County residents were arrested for active warrants and drug charges, authorities said. Deputies seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

The suspects were taken to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.

Those arrested and their charges are:

· Justin Curl, 49, Summerdale, warrant for narcotics possession

· Ryan Mashburn, 32, Daphne, trafficking fentanyl

· Tyler Gibson, 31, Robertsdale, trafficking fentanyl

· Nikki Rowland, 28, Robertsdale, trafficking fentanyl

· Amanda Guinn, 40, Summerdale, warrant for narcotics possession

· James Hobbs, 44, Summerdale, warrant for probation violation

· Steven Teachout, 46, Foley, warrant for domestic violence

· Lee Allen Mixon, 37, Foley, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia

· Kristen James, 49, Foley, conspiracy and drug trafficking

· Edward Lee Hevner, 48, Elberta, possession of a controlled substance

· Stacey Lynn Buettner, 50, Summerdale, warrant for domestic violence

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Elmore County sheriff seeks 2 who may have witnessed drowning
Deandrea Davis (left) and Richard Thomas IV (center) have been charged in connection to the...
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery
Worker killed in Troy industrial accident
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Friday and Saturday (December 23rd and 24th) are both First Alert Weather Days ahead of bitter...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions

Latest News

Turner was arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges
Dadeville man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
VIDEO: Family finds praying mantis nest, babies in Christmas tree
VIDEO: Family finds praying mantis nest, babies in Christmas tree
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe.
Missing man found safe in Coffee County