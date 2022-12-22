Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALEA warns deer collisions more likely this time of year

A three-legged deer stands with Christmas lights tangled in its antlers in Dallas, Oregon.
A three-legged deer stands with Christmas lights tangled in its antlers in Dallas, Oregon.(ODFW)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season.

“The male deer will start to travel to really meet with the does,” said Burkett.

This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in rural areas.

According to State Farm, one in 131 Alabamians will get in a deer collision that could total your car or injure a passenger.

If you hit a deer, especially at high speeds, there is potential for injury. Burkett says Alabama dispatchers have seen deer go through windshields.

Burkett says the best way to avoid hitting a deer is to remain alert. If you see one, slow down to give yourself time to react. If a collision does occur, pull over and dial 911.

If you hit a deer, Breck Honae with State Farm says to note every detail on your claim in order to get the best coverage possible.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
Ryan White was arrested today with 4.3 grams of fentanyl
Hoover man arrested after fentanyl found in I-85 stop
File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
Michael Butler wore a face covering while being escorted to the Autauga County Courthouse on...
Prattville kidnapping suspect denied bail under ‘Aniah’s Law’

Latest News

Law enforcement officers stress you shouldn't leave guns unattended and easily available for...
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
Preparations are in place at the Montgomery Zoo to keep all of the animals safe with the...
Zoo, humane society preparing for cold weather
Charities across the capital city were given money today as a part of the Omega Acts of Kindness.
‘Omega Acts of Kindness’ makes charitable donations to 8 organizations
MGN image
Experts say Medicaid expansion is feasible in Alabama