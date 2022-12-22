Advertise
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers kicking off new partnership with Missing Person cold case

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is partnering with Season of Justice, a nonprofit out of Indiana, to provide funding which can help solve cold cases. The nonprofits hope together they can solve more Alabama cold cases and bring closure to more families.

To jumpstart the initiative, they are featuring a Missing Persons cold case from Lincoln, Alabama. The press release on Wednesday reads:

“What Season of Justice is doing -- they’re providing a billboard just to get the message back out there,” said Tony Garrett, the executive director of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

“In the age of social media, something can take off very quickly and all it takes is putting the information in front of as many eyes as we possibly can because someone somewhere knows something,” said Kendall Mills, the executive assistant of Season of Justice.

The two nonprofits are offering a $5000 reward for anyone with information leading to LaPlant’s location or the identity of who could be involved in her disappearance.

You can call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833-251-7867) or download the P3-tips app.

