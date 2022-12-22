Chief: Suspect caught in Greenville linked to robberies in multiple counties

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle chase in Greenville led to the capture of a wanted man, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.

Lovvorn said the suspect, 23-year-old Quinterriues Powell, was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft of property in Greenville. Following the pursuit, he also faces charges of attempting to elude and reckless driving.

The chief said Wednesday’s arrest started when the Butler County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 4 p.m. about an armed robbery at a country store on Highway 10 West a few miles outside of Greenville. City police officers went to assist and saw Powell on the security video. Lovvorn said the officers recognized him as a suspect from a Monday night home invasion on Oglesby Street.

Minutes after an alert was issued, Greenville officers spotted Powell’s vehicle on Highway 31 south of Greenville. A pursuit ensued.

Lovvorn said Powell was speeding when he reached the intersection of Gravel Hill Road and Aztec Road, where he lost control, went airborne and struck a vacant house. The chief said the suspect ran into the woods but was quickly caught.

Powell had “minor cuts and bruises.” No officers were injured.

Lovvorn said Powell had items that linked him to the country store robbery.

He said Powell should have charges pending from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Luverne Police Department and Troy Police Department, all from crimes that occurred this month. Troy Chief Randall Barr confirmed Powell was wanted on a robbery charge in connection to a gas station robbery on U.S. 231. WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Butler County sheriff and Luverne police, but no one was available for comment.

