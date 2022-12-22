Department of Agriculture and Industries grants entry from the North Pole

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Signed. Sealed. Santa has been authorized by the Alabama State Department of Agriculture and Industries to deliver packages in Alabama on Christmas Eve.

State veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier and Commissioner Rick Pate have received an entry permit from the North Pole for a team of nine reindeer.

Both Dr. Frazier and Pate have granted the humorous entry permit for the “movement of specific animals.” They are confident the magical reindeer are free of any contagious diseases that could affect Alabama’s livestock or wildlife.

The officials posed for a photo with the permit, which, had it been rejected, would have surely put them on Santa’s naughty list this year.

This wonderful news from the ADAI comes just in time for Christmas and will allow Santa to deliver special packages to all the children of Alabama without worry!

