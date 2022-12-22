Advertise
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home

This is not the first time this suspect has been charged with sex crimes.
Deandre Oneal James faces first degree rape charges related to his alleged attack on a Dothan...
Deandre Oneal James faces first degree rape charges related to his alleged attack on a Dothan woman.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
