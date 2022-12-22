Advertise
Elmore County sheriff seeks 2 who may have witnessed drowning

Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Elmore County Sheriff's Office((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who may have witnessed a drowning.

According to Sheriff Bill Franklin, around 1 p.m., witnesses reported to the sheriff’s office they had observed three younger Hispanic males fishing off Rapids Road, not far from the Jordan Dam. One of the men reportedly slipped and fell into the water. Afterward, the two men with him left the area.

Franklin said the men were seen leaving in a Red Ford Mustang.

Currently, the sheriff’s office is working to recover the body of the man who slipped into the water.

While no foul play is suspected, Franklin is hoping the public can help identify the two men who left the area so the victim can be identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 334-567-5441.

