Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly killed by a dog.(Blacqbook via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (Gray News) - Police in Arkansas say a baby has died after it was bitten by a dog.

According to the Cave Springs Police Department, officers responded to a home on Dec. 14 regarding a family dog that bit a four-day-old baby.

Authorities said the newborn suffered severe injuries to her head and was transported to a hospital.

The baby girl was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock but eventually died.

According to police, the dog, a 3-year-old Siberian Husky, was seized and euthanized by a veterinary service in accordance with state law.

Cave Springs police did not immediately identify the family involved but said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrea Davis (left) and Richard Thomas IV (center) have been charged in connection to the...
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery
Shoppers should remember emails that include the postal service logo, or mention “amazon.com,”...
Consumers warned of Amazon, USPS scams
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Friday and Saturday (December 23rd and 24th) are both First Alert Weather Days ahead of bitter...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions

Latest News

Over 300 families were served a warm Christmas meal at the MAP Center in West Montgomery.
Mercy House serves hundreds of families in need this Christmas
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
Worker killed in Troy industrial accident
Rep. Richie Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, discusses the IRS failures to...
Trump’s taxes: House OKs bill on IRS audits of presidents