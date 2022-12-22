Advertise
Gov. Ivey makes surprise visit to 2 ADOC facilities, thanks employees

Governor Kay Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility to thank officers for their work and...
Governor Kay Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility to thank officers for their work and presented them with a challenge coin Tuesday December 20, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala.(Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) (Hal Yeager | Alabama Governor's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey showed her appreciation for correctional officers and support staff by making surprise visits to Kilby Correctional Facility and Tutwilers Women’s Facility.

During her visits Tuesday and Wednesday, Ivey met individually with staff members, exchanging handshakes and offering words of encouragement.

“The work of correctional staff is not easy. In fact, it may just be one of the toughest jobs in the country, absent of the recognition that is beyond well-deserved,” said Ivey. “Corrections officers and support staff play a vital role in keeping our families and communities safe while providing opportunities for rehabilitation to the inmates willing to better themselves. The work they do each and every day is essential to our public safety, and their necessary contributions are something we should never take for granted.”

ADOC has a workforce of more than 3,000 people who serve as correctional officers, supervisors, healthcare professionals, chaplains, counselors and support staff.

“Working in Corrections can be compared to managing a small city where you provide all of the food, laundry, utility and maintenance services while also providing security and protection to the public and incarcerated,” said Commissioner Hamm. “I thank Governor Ivey for her constant recognition and support of our correctional staff. They are essential to day-to-day operations, and without them, safety, security and successful rehabilitation wouldn’t be possible.”

In addition to 15 major correctional facilities, ADOC has 11 work release and community work centers throughout the state.

