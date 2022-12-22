Guardian Credit Union named 2022 Best Companies To Work for in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guardian Credit Union has been honored among the 2022 best companies to work for in Alabama.

In a recent survey done by Business Alabama magazine, Guardian Credit Union was recognized as one of the best places to work in the state. The survey was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers across the state.

“At Guardian, we strive to create connections every day as we work to meet our members’ financial needs,” says Guardian’s Chief Culture Office, Nikita McClain. “That mission is reflected in the genuine care and commitment our team puts into working together, serving our members, and supporting the surrounding community.”

Companies all across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the best companies to work for in Alabama. The first part of the survey, worth 25% of the evaluation, looked into the company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems, and demographics. The second part, worth the remaining 75%, featured an employee survey that measures the employee experience in the workplace.

The final rankings were revealed in the December issue of Business Alabama.

Guardian was founded in 1958 to provide savings and loan accounts to members of the Alabama National Guard and their families, Guardian now stands as a full-service financial institution open for membership to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in any of the 13 counties in which they are located.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.