Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Guardian Credit Union named 2022 Best Companies To Work for in Alabama

Guardian Credit Union.
Guardian Credit Union.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By James Hayes
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guardian Credit Union has been honored among the 2022 best companies to work for in Alabama.

In a recent survey done by Business Alabama magazine, Guardian Credit Union was recognized as one of the best places to work in the state. The survey was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers across the state.

“At Guardian, we strive to create connections every day as we work to meet our members’ financial needs,” says Guardian’s Chief Culture Office, Nikita McClain. “That mission is reflected in the genuine care and commitment our team puts into working together, serving our members, and supporting the surrounding community.”

Companies all across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the best companies to work for in Alabama. The first part of the survey, worth 25% of the evaluation, looked into the company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems, and demographics. The second part, worth the remaining 75%, featured an employee survey that measures the employee experience in the workplace.

The final rankings were revealed in the December issue of Business Alabama.

Guardian was founded in 1958 to provide savings and loan accounts to members of the Alabama National Guard and their families, Guardian now stands as a full-service financial institution open for membership to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in any of the 13 counties in which they are located.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoppers should remember emails that include the postal service logo, or mention “amazon.com,”...
Consumers warned of Amazon, USPS scams
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Deandrea Davis (left) and Richard Thomas IV (center) have been charged in connection to the...
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Friday and Saturday (December 23rd and 24th) are both First Alert Weather Days ahead of bitter...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions

Latest News

ALEA vehicle.
Montgomery man charged with possession of child porn
La’Meico Black has been charged in connection to a Camp Hill murder case.
Man charged in Camp Hill murder investigation
State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier and Commissioner Rick Pate with the entry permit for...
Department of Agriculture and Industries grants entry from the North Pole
Governor Kay Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility to thank officers for their work and...
Gov. Ivey makes surprise visit to 2 ADOC facilities, thanks employees