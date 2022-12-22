Man charged in Camp Hill murder investigation

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Camp Hill police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting.

According to Camp Hill Police Chief Danny Williams, officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2 p.m. Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim. Police said the victim, 49-year-old Duntay Trellis Caldwell, of Opelika, was found outside of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital and then flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, Williams said.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested 23-year-old La’Meico Darion Black, of Camp Hill, on Monday and charged him with murder.

Police say additional arrests and charges are pending.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Camp Hill Police Department at 256-896-4148 or the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264.

