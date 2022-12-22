In Mobile County’s first ‘Aniah’s Law’ application, prosecutors seek no bail in murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In their first application of “Aniah’s Law,” prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to deny bail to a man accused of a 2014 murder and kidnapping, but the defendant’s attorney argues the new law does not apply.

The constitutional amendment, overwhelmingly approved by voters in November, recently took effect. Named for a woman who authorities allege was kidnapped and killed in Lee County by a man who was out on bail for another offence, it gives judges the discretion to deny bail to people charged with murder and several other serious offenses. This is the first time the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has asked for bail to be denied under the new authority.

“The State submits that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the Defendant’s appearance in court or protect the safety of the community or any person,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh wrote in a court filing.

Police arrested defendant Jervoris Durmaine Scarbrough on Monday, charging him with murdering 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles in October 2014. Police found Kyles handcuffed and shot on Oct. 10 of that year near the intersection of Theodore Dawes Road and Interstate 10.

Police alleged that Scarbrough, 38, of Mobile, was impersonating a police officer when he pulled Kyles over.

Defense attorney Tom Walsh noted that prosecutors made their “Aniah’s Law” appeal to Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore a day after District Judge George Zoghby considered and rejected similar arguments at the regular bond hearing. He set bail at $460,000, with a requirement that $5,000 be posted in cash.

“It was contemplated and well-thought out by Judge Zogby,” he said. “And then the state filed, essentially, a second motion to deny bond today asking Judge Moore to second-guess and overrule his colleague in this case within 24 hours.”

For now, Scarbrough remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 3.

Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood declined to comment. It remains unclear what new evidence led police to arrest Scarbrough.

“All I can say is this case was investigated eight years ago, and they came up with nothing, and I can only speculate as to what they have now,” Walsh said.

Scarbrough has an extensive criminal record, with arrests ranging from receiving stolen property to domestic violence. He was out on bail during the time of Kyles’ death in 2014, although Walsh pointed out a judge, ultimately, dismissed that charge.

Scarbrough also is on pretrial release on federal marijuana and money laundering conspiracy charges. He is one of 14 people indicted by a federal grand jury. Prosecutors allege that Scarbrough and his co-conspirators sold marijuana along the Gulf Coast and then deposited the proceeds before traveling to California to quickly withdraw the money. The indictment lists one specific transaction involving Scarbrough, a $9,600 in September 2019.

Walsh said his client’s new arrest should not impact his release in the federal drug case because the murder allegations predate the federal case.

Walsh, who also represents Scarbrough on the federal charges, declined to comment on that case.

Court records refer to three separate incidents on specifically named in the indictment:

A $15,000 cash seizure on Feb. 11, 2020, at Houston International Airport. Prosecutors alleged that a drug-sniffing dog alerted to a marijuana odor at the airport, where Scaborough and two others were on a layover on their way from Mobile to Sacramento, California.

A March 2021 drug seizure. On March 29 of that year, according to the prosecution filing. Scarbrough met Reneshia Spencer outside the Sacramento airport. Agents stopped her two days later at Pensacola International Airport with 21.8 kilograms of marijuana. Her phone indicated communications with Scarbrough, according to the documents.

A Dec. 28, 2021, seizure in Georgia. Scarbrough was in car traveling from Mobile through Georgia, when law enforcement authorities stopped him in Coweta County. Court records allege that he gave inconsistent statements about his travel and that he had $8,000 in bulk cash.

Mobile County prosecutors told FOX10 News they expect a hearing to be set on the “Aniah’s Law” detention motion soon.

