Montgomery airport prepared for holiday travel amid winter weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Holiday travel is in full swing nationwide as 7.2 million passengers are expected to fly.

Montgomery Regional Airport is bracing itself for approximately 1,500 travelers to fly out of the capital city. They are asking people to be patient while traveling for the holidays and be prepared for sudden changes in travel plans.

“We absolutely ask passengers to arrive at least two hours early prior to their flight,” said Brittney Jones-Dabney, the airport’s communications and marketing manager.

Jones-Dabney said ticket counters for Delta Air Lines will close 30 minutes before plane departure, and American Airlines will close its counter 45 minutes before.

Extreme temperatures could also affect the airport’s taxiways, so personnel will be on standby, inspecting periodically in the event they will need to deice for safe departure and landing.

The airlines will be individually responsible for de-icing their planes in preparation for takeoff.

The airport communications manager asks travelers to constantly check their airline carrier for updates, delays or cancellations on their flights.

