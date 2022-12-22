Advertise
Montgomery city, county offices closed Friday amid weather concerns

Montgomery City Hall
Montgomery City Hall(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city and county offices will be closed Friday amid weather concerns.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton has declared all city and county office buildings in Montgomery, Montgomery County and the town of Pike Road to close due for “potentially dangerous driving conditions as a result of anticipated late-night precipitation and early morning freezing temperatures.”

Drivers are advised to take extra precautions while driving.

The Montgomery Warming Center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will be open from 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. through Dec. 27 and any additional nights that temperatures drop below 35 degrees, according to county officials.

