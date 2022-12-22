Montgomery man charged with possession of child porn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing multiple charges after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children unit of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, Trent Ogle, 24, is facing five counts of possession of child pornography.

Court records indicate agents executed a warrant at Ogle’s residence and found several obscene videos depicting someone under 17.

ALEA said Ogle was taken into custody Wednesday by special agents and charged. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility but has since bonded out.

No other information related to the investigation has been publicly released.

