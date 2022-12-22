Nursery owner advises on how to protect plants from the cold

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The team at Little Mountain Growers is hard at work taking steps to protect its plants from the incoming cold.

“This is the worst Christmas season we’ve had since about 1989,” said the owner, David Funderburk.

Funderburk advised covering your leafy plants to protect them from the cold, like they do.

“Things like azaleas, gardenias, things like boxwood, cleyera, we pretty much cover all of that kind of material,” he said.

When covering your plants, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System offers these tips:

Weigh down the maertial to prevent the wind from blowing it off the plants

Make sure plants are well watered

Remove the covering off of plants each morning as temperatures increase

Funderburk said some plants must come inside if you want them to survive.

“If you’ve got tropicals, bring those inside because they will absolutely not make it through this,” he said.

When covering you plants, experts say cloth material is more effective than plastic. Also, foliage may freeze if it comes in contact with a plastic covering.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.