‘Omega Acts of Kindness’ makes charitable donations to 8 organizations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charities across the capital city were given money today as a part of the Omega Acts of Kindness.

According to the city, Mayor Steven L. Reed and members of the Omega Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented the nearly $1,400 checks to eight different charities, including:

Brantwood Children’s Home

Friendship Mission

God’s Grace Residential Community Care for Veterans

Helping the World Ministries Inc.

Percy Gill Scholarship Foundation

Red Cross

Hillview Terrace Nursing Home

Sickle Cell Society of America

The funds will be used to help families and individuals in need during the holiday season.

