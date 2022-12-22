Advertise
‘Omega Acts of Kindness’ makes charitable donations to 8 organizations

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charities across the capital city were given money today as a part of the Omega Acts of Kindness.

According to the city, Mayor Steven L. Reed and members of the Omega Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented the nearly $1,400 checks to eight different charities, including:

  • Brantwood Children’s Home
  • Friendship Mission
  • God’s Grace Residential Community Care for Veterans
  • Helping the World Ministries Inc.
  • Percy Gill Scholarship Foundation
  • Red Cross
  • Hillview Terrace Nursing Home
  • Sickle Cell Society of America

The funds will be used to help families and individuals in need during the holiday season.

