Sheriff’s office presents donated car to Flatwood tornado survivor

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is making the season brighter for one family that was impacted by last month’s storms.

Gladys Pringle and Julia Davis rode out the tornado that hit the Flatwood community three weeks ago.

“The trailer was rocking so hard, when it raised up, the only thing I could say was, ‘God, save us,’ and it just eased back down,” said Davis.

The sisters met with Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham and his deputies Thursday morning for what they thought was an assessment of their condemned home. But little did Davis and Pringle know this was all part of a special surprise. That surprise was a free car.

“God pulled you all through this, and now we want to help bless you with a vehicle,” said Cunningham.

Pringle had been sharing a car with her big sister as they navigate trying to rebuild their lives after losing everything.

“I won’t have to bother Julia by coming over there to get me. It’s going to be a blessing,” she said.

The car was donated by an anonymous person. Cunningham said with the holidays upon us, this could not have come at a better time.

“We were happy to do what we had to do to get this vehicle to them. So it means a lot, especially during Christmastime, after some devastation, to be able to present something like this to a family,” said Cunningham.

“God is so good. You don’t know which way he’s coming and what manner that he’s going to come to you,” said Davis. “But it’s going to be all right. We’re going to be all right.”

The people of Flatwood still need your support. If you would like to help text Flatwood to 41444.

