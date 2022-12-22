Zoo, humane society preparing for cold weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Preparations are in place at the Montgomery Zoo to keep all of the animals safe with the extremely dangerous cold headed for our state. If you are a pet owner, you will want to make sure your pets are also protected from the elements.

Sierra the snow leopard is well equipped to handle extreme climate changes, including the bitter cold.

“They love this weather. So, our bison or elk, even our otters, they love the cold weather,” said Andi Clason, Animal Care Manager at the Montgomery Zoo.

But that is not the case for all of the animals at the Montgomery Zoo.

”So, for some of our animals, like our African animals, or animals that like the warm or hotter weather like we’re used to experiencing here, what we’ll do is we will access them to their indoor areas that have heat and extra bedding so that they’ll stay nice and warm. And each species has a different threshold,” said Clason.

Andi Clason, the animal care manager at the Montgomery Zoo, says they design habitats for the animals that adjust to the changing weather.

“The flamingos actually have a special shelter that’s retrofitted so that we can add curtains and heat lamps to it in the wintertime and then open it up and take all that down in the summertime,” said Clason

”Heaters will be running a few degrees higher than normal, just to make sure that everybody’s warm,” said Steven Tears, executive director of the Montgomery Humane Society.

There, animals waiting for their forever homes, are kept inside. Tears reminds pet owners now is the time to bring your animals indoors.

“The old wives tales, they have a fur coat, they’re fine. That is just not the case. They need insulation. Again, ideally bring them inside”, said Tears. “Put them in the laundry room in the garage, give them some shelter.”

He says if you can’t bring them inside, line their dog houses with blankets and make sure they are well insulated.

“Last thing we want as calls for animals that are deceased from the weather,” Tears said. “And to proceed with prosecutions of people just because they didn’t stop and think that it’s the time to bring them inside.”

Parked cars attract cats and other small animals who are looking for a warm spot in the cold. They may crawl under the hood so be sure to bang on the hood of your car before you start it up to scare off any animals that may be taking shelter there.

The American Kennel Club says dogs can develop hypothermia, too.

