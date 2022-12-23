Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALEA working to keep holiday traffic crashes down

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In an effort to reduce traffic fatalities this holiday season, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been looking over data to determine which roadways should get the most holiday patrols.

“Crashes cause subsequent crashes, so that’s why we have that increased presence, and we’ve seen a lot of success when we focus on these extended holiday travel periods and driving down lives lost or fatalities,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA.

Troopers plan to keep unsafe drivers off the road while responding to collisions as quickly as possible to keep traffic flowing.

With severe weather approaching, Burkett says drivers should make sure their tires are in good condition and fluids are topped off. He advises drivers to bring warm clothing in case of car breakdowns.

“We want everybody to be weather aware and take some extra precautions relative to preparing their vehicle if they are called out, if they do have to travel during severe weather conditions,” he said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrea Davis (left) and Richard Thomas IV (center) have been charged in connection to the...
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery
Shoppers should remember emails that include the postal service logo, or mention “amazon.com,”...
Consumers warned of Amazon, USPS scams
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Friday and Saturday (December 23rd and 24th) are both First Alert Weather Days ahead of bitter...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions

Latest News

Michael Otecia Matthews has been missing since Nov. 29, 2022.
Coffee County authorities searching for man missing since November
Guest Editorial
Guest Editorial: Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton
Over 300 families were served a warm Christmas meal at the MAP Center in West Montgomery.
Mercy House serves hundreds of families in need this Christmas
Worker killed in Troy industrial accident