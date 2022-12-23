ALEA working to keep holiday traffic crashes down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In an effort to reduce traffic fatalities this holiday season, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been looking over data to determine which roadways should get the most holiday patrols.

“Crashes cause subsequent crashes, so that’s why we have that increased presence, and we’ve seen a lot of success when we focus on these extended holiday travel periods and driving down lives lost or fatalities,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA.

Troopers plan to keep unsafe drivers off the road while responding to collisions as quickly as possible to keep traffic flowing.

With severe weather approaching, Burkett says drivers should make sure their tires are in good condition and fluids are topped off. He advises drivers to bring warm clothing in case of car breakdowns.

“We want everybody to be weather aware and take some extra precautions relative to preparing their vehicle if they are called out, if they do have to travel during severe weather conditions,” he said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.